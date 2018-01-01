Driver killed in crash on freeway in Glendale

Update: The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office has given a correction on the driver's age. Jose Ortiz-Hernandez was 28 years old, not 19. The incident report at the Sheriff's office gave the wrong age.

Original story:

The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office says that a man has died after a rollover crash where the vehicle crossed the opposite lanes of traffic and went 30 feet off the road into an embankment.

Jose Ortiz-Hernandez, 19, died in the crash. It happened at about 1:50 a.m. New Year's Day on I-43 south of Silver Spring Drive.

He was going northbound on the freeway when the car struck the median, then overturned through and beyond the southbound lanes.

A Greenfield Police officer who was off-duty attempted to save Ortiz-Hernandez's life when deputies, police and paramedics attempted to help. He was pronounced dead about a half hour after the crash.

Ortiz-Hernandez was the only person in the vehicle. The Sheriff's office says he did not have his seat belt fastened.