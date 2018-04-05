Coin flip decides St. Francis aldermanic race

Watch the coin flip below:

ST. FRANCIS, WI - The municipal board of canvas for the city of St. Francis needed to break an election day tie after two candidates—running for the same seat—received the same number of votes.

Incumbent Steve Wattawa won a coin flip over challenger Laura Martin to win the race after each received 253 votes a piece for the District 1 aldermanic seat.

It’s actually state law —something St. Francis voter, Jennifer Green, said she can’t get on board with because to her, a random drawing just doesn’t seem fair.

“That doesn’t seem very logical to me personally," Jennifer Green said. "I mean, you should just revote."