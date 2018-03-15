BEAVER DAM, Wis. (AP) — Fire officials say weather conditions should be favorable for a controlled fire at a Beaver Dam apartment building where a fatal explosion took place.

Authorities will set fire to the building Thursday to burn the chemicals that cannot be removed because of their volatility. Those who lived in the building have not been allowed to return to retrieve any belongings or keepsakes because of the danger of another explosion.

About 20 area fire departments with at least 100 firefighters will assist with the controlled burn.

Twenty-eight-year-old Benjamin Morrow, who lived in one of the units, was killed in last week's explosion. Police believe he was making bombs when chemicals accidentally detonated. A funeral service for Morrow will be held Thursday in Madison.