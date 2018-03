One of the Bayshore Town Center's main entertainment anchors is closing Thursday.

The iPic Entertainment group says it will close its theaters, its restaurant Big Daddy's Brew and Pinstrikes bowling comnplex on March 8.

The company says that people who purchased seats for films after Wednesday can receive full refunds. They can call 414-963-8779 for more information.

The nearest location to Milwaukee is South Barrington, Ill.