Bartolotta Restaurants to return to Bradford Beach with Northpoint Custard in 2018

After a delay in making a deal for concessions at Bradford Beach, Milwaukee County has made an agreement to renew with one of Wisconsin's top restaurant groups.

Bartolotta Restaurants will operate the Northpoint Custard stand again at the beach north of downtown Milwaukee, starting on May 19th with a giveaway of hamburgers for the first 200 guests.

"Northpoint has come to symbolize the unofficial start of the summer on the lakefront and are thrilled to continue this partnership for our community to enjoy," said Scott Williams with Bartolotta.

The stand is open seasonally and is weather dependent.