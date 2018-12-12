Barron County talent advances to Voice finals

Barron Wisconsin's Chris Kroeze has advanced to Top 4 on 'The Voice.'

Kroeze has used the show to raise national awareness of missing 13-year-old Jayme Closs.

She has been missing since October after her parents were murdered in their home.

Mike Duncan, News Director at WJMC Radio in Rice Lake, joined Wisconsin's Morning News for more on Kroeze's path to a championship and the ongoing search for Jayme Closs.

To listen to the interview, click in the player below.