Authorities identify man killed in Beaver Dam apartment explosion; funeral will be held Thursday

BEAVER DAM, Wis. (AP) -- A pastor who will conduct a funeral service for the Beaver Dam man killed in an apartment explosion says he had friends and family who loved him and was not a bomb maker.

Rev. Jerry Marsden says Benjamin Morrow's death is a puzzle to all who knew him. Marsden will preside at Morrow's funeral service Thursday in Madison.

Law enforcement officials haven't released Morrow's name, but Beaver Dam Police Chief John Kreuziger said investigators are presuming that the man who died was making bombs when the explosives accidentally detonated.

The State Journal reports the 28-year-old Morrow was a quality control technician for Richelieu Foods and had previously worked as an associate scientist at PPD of Middleton.

Fire officials plan to burn down the apartment building Thursday because explosions have dispersed chemicals throughout the structure.