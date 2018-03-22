Aurora, Advocate Health Care merger approved by regulators

Milwaukee's Aurora Health Care will now be part of the 10th-largest health system in America.

The Federal Trade Commissioner, the Wisconsin Office of the Commissioner of Insurance and the Illinois Health Facilities and Services Review Board have all approved the merger of Chicago-based Advocate Health Care and Aurora.

“Our merger represents a tremendous opportunity to elevate the strengths of two great organizations to shape a better future for those we serve,” said Nick Turkal, M.D., president and chief executive officer of Aurora, also named co-CEO of Advocate Aurora Health, in a news release.

“We are excited to move forward on our commitment to leading the change and building a model of health care that is truly transformational.”

The merged health care provider will offer 27 hospitals and more than 500 care sites, employee more than 3,300 doctors and 70,000 employees with nearly three million patients.