Air Force Thunderbirds come to Milwaukee Air and Water Show in 2018

The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds will give the sound of thunder to Milwaukee's skyline on July 21 and 22 for the 2018 Milwaukee Air and Water Show.

“Our line-up of performers is extraordinary this year. We have The Thunderbirds headlining the show, two first time appearances from the U.S. Navy and a host of other exceptional acts,” said Paul Rogers, president of the Milwaukee Air & Water Show in a statement.

The event will also include:

- U.S. Navy F/A-18 Hornet Tactical Demonstration Squadron and P-8 Poseidon Maritime Patrol Aircraft

- U.S. Army Golden Knights Parachute Demonstration Team

- U.S. Navy Leap Frogs Parachute Team

- Wisconsin Air National Guard members, “Milwaukee’s Hometown Air Force,” from the 128th Air Refueling Wing

- Firebirds X-treme Aerobatic Team

Water performers are also set to be announced for the show.

400,000 are estimated to see the show on a yearly basis.

