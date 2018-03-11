MILWAUKEE -- A 9-year-old girl was shot and killed Saturday afternoon on the city's north side.

It happened just after 12 p.m. in the 4500 block of N 38th Street.

According to Milwaukee Police, the girl was shot inside a home. She was then brought to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Right now, Milwaukee police are interviewing the parents of the child.

Police say their investigation is ongoing and are still looking to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.

No other information has been released at this time.

EDITOR'S NOTE: Milwaukee Police originally stated the victim was 8-years-old in a news release and sent a correction shortly after.