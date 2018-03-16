2 killed in shooting on Milwaukee's north side

MILWAUKEE -- Two people were killed in a shooting on Milwaukee's north side early Friday morning.

It happened near the 4200 block of N. 27th St., police say. Two adults were found dead at the scene.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office said in a tweet an autopsy has been scheduled for later Friday.

A car driving through the area sideswiped a Milwaukee Police squad car one block away from the shooting scene, thought it appears to be unrelated and nobody was seriously hurt.

