1 person in custody after 'disturbance with a vehicle' at Lambeau Field Friday

GREEN BAY -- One person is in custody after a "disturbance with a vehicle" at Lambeau Field Friday afternoon, police say.

Green Bay's Police Chief says his department isn't looking for anybody else, and nobody was hurt in the incident. Officers have not found a weapon.

Multiple police and fire crews were sent to the Lambeau Field parking lot Friday afternoon for what was initially described as "a possible disturbance with a vehicle."

TODAY'S TMJ4 sister station NBC 26 reporter Matt Jarchow and ESPN NFL Reporter Rob Demovsky shared photos on Twitter of sheriff's deputies cordoning off part of the lot:

Major police scene outside Lambeau Field loading dock right now. I'll have updates as available. pic.twitter.com/sm1QxHJLbT — Matt Jarchow (@MattJarchowNews) December 22, 2017

Part of the Lambeau Field parking lot was just taped off by the Brown County Sheriff after an incident in the parking lot. pic.twitter.com/a7BPdO2Jwf — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) December 22, 2017

There's no information yet on how the incident started. Hundreds of volunteers were at Lambeau today to help shovel snow.

Police say the situation is actively developing, and ask the public to stay away from Green Bay Packers facilities at this time.

Check back often for updates on this developing story.