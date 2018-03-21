1 dead, 15 displaced in early morning house fires on Milwaukee's north side

MILWAUKEE -- Milwaukee Police are investigating after a person died in an early morning house fire on Milwaukee's north side.

The two-alarm blaze started around 4 a.m. Wednesday -- near the intersection of 20th & North Ave.

Firefighters were battling the fire on two fronts -- as two homes next to one another both caught fire.

One home was engulfed with visible flames coming from the roof while the other had heavy heat damage to the side of the home with some flames as well.

Roads were closed on 20th St. between Meinecke and North Ave and on North Ave. between 19th & 21 Streets,

As of 6 a.m., the fire was under control with little visible smoke. Crews are still on scene dealing with the aftermath.

The Red Cross is at the scene of the fire assisting 15 displaced residents.

Right now, there's no word on what caused this fire to start.

The Milwaukee Fire Department is also investigating the fire.