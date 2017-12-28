Meijer says $75 off coupon on web is fake
It's the old adage: If something looks too good to be true, it probably is.
And that bears repeating in the case of a coupon for Meijer that's circulating on the web.
It offers $75 off on a purchase of $100 or more at Meijer through Dec. 31, but it's totally fake.
The store posted about the phony coupon on its Facebook page.
The non-profit Coupon Information Corporation , a retail fraud awareness group, keeps a running database of known fraudulent coupons on its website.
The C.I.C says:
- Be suspicious of all coupons for free items
- Never buy coupons: many are fake
- Be wary of any coupon shared on Facebook
Consumer expert Clark Howard also says check the source to see if a coupon is real:
- Go to the company's website
- Search for reviews of the source
- If it's sent via email, its important to verify the source. Scammers can make fake emails look legit