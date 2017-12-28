Meijer says $75 off coupon on web is fake

TheIndyChannel.com Staff
11:32 AM, Dec 28, 2017
5 hours ago

Fake coupon is circulating on the web

Meijer Facebook page
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

It's the old adage: If something looks too good to be true, it probably is.

And that bears repeating in the case of a coupon for Meijer that's circulating on the web.

It offers $75 off on a purchase of $100 or more at Meijer through Dec. 31, but it's totally fake.

The store posted about the phony coupon on its Facebook page.

The non-profit Coupon Information Corporation , a retail fraud awareness group, keeps a running database of known fraudulent coupons on its website.

The C.I.C says:

  • Be suspicious of all coupons for free items
  • Never buy coupons: many are fake
  • Be wary of any coupon shared on Facebook

Consumer expert Clark Howard also says check the source to see if a coupon is real:

  • Go to the company's website
  • Search for reviews of the source
  • If it's sent via email, its important to verify the source. Scammers can make fake emails look legit

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top