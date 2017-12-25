Milwaukee airport full of Christmas reunions

Whether you're traveling near or far, there's nothing quite like being home for the holidays. Christmas Eve was a busy day at Mitchell International Airport as thousands flew into Milwaukee to be home with loved ones.



The light snow that blanketed the Milwaukee area didn't put a damper on arrivals, allowing families to reunite mere hours before Christmas.

For the Dumproff family of Germantown, a late Christmas Eve arrival at the airport was a new experience.

"We are welcoming our family from California our son and their little baby cousin is coming in," said Jan Dumproff.



"This is actually the first time we've ever had this situation before so it's actually kind of fun," said Jon Kuhn.



It was an event worthy of dressing up for the occasion. Some of the the people there to greet passengers wore holiday sweaters and colorful reindeer antlers to bring the Christmas spirit.



"We pretty much just wanted to embarrass them so we just picked the worst thing we had and went with it," said Jenny Kuhn.

As hours turned to minutes, anticipation builds at the end of the terminal trying to pick out three familiar faces they haven't seen in eight months. Waves from afar turned into long-awaited hugs.



"Just because it's so great to see them and it's Christmas time and just bringing the baby to Wisconsin," said Mandy Dumproff.



It's the end of their journey halfway across the country, trading sunshine for snow. It was well worth it for the Dumproffs as they finally get to be with those who matter most.



"There are no words to describe how much this family means to me and to be together for Christmas is just pure joy and happiness and it's such a blessing.”