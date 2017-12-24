These restaurants are open on Christmas Day
Dining out on Christmas isn't a new. Chinese take-out on Dec. 25 is something of an unofficial tradition for Jewish people in America, and there's always the emergency restaurant run in the event the roast is ruined. Heck, it happened to the Parkers in "A Christmas Story."
But dining out on Christmas is becoming more and more common, especially among millennials. According to a 2016 piece from Eater, young people spent six percent more at restaurants on Christmas Eve 2015 compared to the year before, and four percent more on Christmas.
As a result, more and more restaurants are finding it necessary to keep their doors open on Dec. 24 and 25. According to Offers.com, the following chains will likely be open on Christmas Day (hours and availability may vary depending on location).
- Benihana
- Bob Evans
- Boston Market
- Buca di Beppo
- Buffalo Wild Wings
- Cheeseburger in Paradise
- Chuck E Cheese
- Country Buffet
- Denny’s
- Hard Rock Cafe
- HomeTown Buffet
- Huddle House
- IHOP
- McDonald’s
- Macaroni Grill
- McCormick & Schmick’s
- Morton’s The Steakhouse
- Old Country Buffet
- Panda Express
- Perkins Restaurant & Bakery
- Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse
- Ryan’s
- Shoney’s
- Starbucks
- Waffle House
Alex Hider is a writer for the E.W. Scripps National Desk. Follow him on Twitter @alexhider.