MILWAUKEE -- 94.5 KTI COUNTRY, Amazing Goodwill and the Miller High Life Theatre are proud to announce a partnership to bring Nashville trailblazer Granger Smith (“Backroad Song”) to the downtown venue for a night of cutting-edge country music along with female vocal trio Runaway June (“Lipstick”) as well as Walker McGuire on Friday, March 23.

Tickets are $21.00, $26.00, $36.00, or $42.00, and go on sale at 10:00 a.m. Friday, January 12, at the Miller High Life Theatre Box Office, 500 W. Kilbourn Ave. (N. 6th & Kilbourn), Milwaukee, WI, by phone at 1-800-745-3000 and online at Ticketmaster.com. Prices include facility fee; convenience fees apply. The Miller High Life Theatre Box Office is open Monday-Friday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. More information is available at MillerHighLifeTheatre.com/Granger.

“94-5 KTI Country is committed to being Wisconsin's local Country Station,” said Ryan Wild, WKTI Program Director. “And with that, we want to make sure we are bringing our local audience closer to their favorite ‘KTI Artists. Granger Smith and Runaway June are phenomenal performers, and it's going to be one heck of a party."

About Granger Smith

Country music pioneer Granger Smith is the flagship artist on BBR Music Group’s imprint, Wheelhouse Records. With sold-out national tours, a social media following of more than 6.5 million, and YouTube views exceeding 100 million, Granger Smith has amassed a rabid audience, while building a truly groundbreaking career. Granger’s current album, Remington, released March 2016 via Wheelhouse Records, claimed the No. 1 spot on the iTunes country album chart on release day and garnered him the No. 1 debut for first week sales via Nielson Soundscan (3/14). The album, produced by Granger Smith and Frank Rogers, features the hit single “Backroad Song,” which landed the No. 1 spot at country radio (Billboard Country Airplay, Mediabase and Music Row charts). Granger also received a BMI Country Award for writing, producing, publishing (Climbing Windmills) and performing “Backroad Song.” The follow-up smash, “If the Boot Fits,” reached the Top 5. Granger was also included in the 2017 crop of artists honored to perform at the CRS “New Faces” show in Nashville in February 2017.

About Runaway June

Rootsy, brightly colored and mixing bluegrass tradition with dusty desert cool, Wheelhouse Records trio Runaway June is comprised of three very different women who fuse their own influences to create a style country fans have been craving.

Lead singer and guitarist Naomi Cooke grew up in Florida enchanted with the other-worldly vocals of Alison Krauss, then made her way to a stage in Nashville’s world-famous Tootsie’s Orchid Lounge. Singer and mandolin picker Hannah Mulholland was raised in Malibu, Calif., a nature-loving hippie chick who latched on to the liberating messages of Sheryl Crow and began writing her own music at 6 years old. And singer/guitarist Jennifer Wayne – another California native – is a Garth Brooks lover so dedicated to country music she gave up a pro tennis career to write songs in Nashville (like Eric Paslay’s “She Don’t Love You”), and happens to be the granddaughter of Hollywood legend John Wayne.

In early 2017, Music Choice On Demand unveiled its new #RisingCountry Playlist, highlighting the hottest new country artists, and included Runaway June’s debut, Top 25 single “Lipstick” in the first installment of the series. With their high-voltage harmonies kicking the song off, “Lipstick” (produced by Mickey Jack Cones) is the perfect intro to the group.

About the Miller High Life Theatre

The Miller High Life Theatre is a spectator-friendly “destination” theater with 4,100 seats in three sloped tiers, and built-in flexibility to offer intimate settings for 2,400. It features a breathtaking rotunda lobby and plenty of amenities, and is embraced by patrons and artists alike for its spaciousness and traditional elegance.

Don't miss the the presale beginning at 10 a.m. Wednesday, January 10! (A special password will be unveiled before the presale.)

