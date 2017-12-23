Today's Storm Team 4cast

An arctic cold front will drop temperatures down into the single digits/below zero but first we’ll get another chance at having a white Christmas as a fast moving disturbance swings through the Midwest.  Tomorrow afternoon through tomorrow night 1-2” of snow will be possible; higher snowfall totals look more likely south of Milwaukee.  Expect highs in the teens and lower 20s.  On Christmas Day a few flurries will be possible early in the morning then partly cloudy and very cold with a high around 18° in the afternoon.

The coldest days this week will be Tuesday and Wednesday with overnight lows around -2° and highs near 8°.  Frigid air will stick around for Thursday with slight chances for more snow.​​​​​​

