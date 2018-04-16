Alabama coming to the American Family Insurance Amphitheater

MILWAUKEE -- It was announced Monday that Alabama will be coming to the American Family Insurance Amphitheater in Milwaukee for The Hits Tour 2018 on Friday, July 20, 2018.

Alabama is the band that changed everything. They reeled off 21 straight #1 singles, a record that will probably never be equaled in any genre. They brought youthful energy, sex appeal and a rocking edge that broadened country's audience and opened the door to self-contained bands from then on, and they undertook a journey that led, 73 million albums later, to the Country Music Hall of Fame and the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

It's been 40 years since a trio of young cousins left Fort Payne, Alabama, to spend the summer playing in a Myrtle Beach, South Carolina bar called The Bowery. It took Randy Owen, Teddy Gentry and Jeff Cook six long years of tip jars and word of mouth to earn the major label deal they'd been dreaming of, but then seemingly no time at all to change the face of country music.

The fact that some of the heirs of that legacy--Eli Young Band, Rascal Flatts and Florida Georgia Line--were among the stars paying tribute on Alabama & Friends, their most recent release, is part of their legacy as surely as the awards and plaudits they've earned through the years. And those, of course, have been legion. They include more than 150 major industry nods, including two Grammys, the Minnie Pearl Humanitarian award, Entertainer of the Year awards three times from the CMA and five times from the ACM, as well as the latter's Artist of the Decade award. They earned 21 Gold ®, Platinum ® and Multi-Platinum ® albums and were named the RIAA's Country Group of the Century.



Tickets for ALABAMA can also be purchased at the Summerfest Box Office in person, Ticketmaster Ticket Centers, select Walmart stores, and by phone at 1.800.745.3000 (live Ticketmaster Agent) or 1.866.448.7849 ("Ticketmaster Express" automated phone line). Patrons may also utilize "ticketfast" at Ticketmaster.com to print barcoded concert tickets from home. Convenience fees may be added to all purchases.

Tickets for Alabama go on sale Friday, April 20, 2018 at 10:00 am at Ticketmaster.com and Summerfest.com.