Summerfest reveals Miller Lite Oasis headliners
Summerfest has unveiled the list of headlining artists for one of their longtime traditional grounds stages, the Miller Lite Oasis.
The list is as follows, and is subject to change:
Wednesday, June 27
- 8 p.m.: Party Favor
- 10 p.m.: Alesso
Thursday, June 28
- 4 p.m.: Crystal Method
- 8 p.m.: Medasin
- 10 p.m.: Marshmello
Friday, June 29
- 6:30 p.m. Knox Fortune
- 8 p.m.: Xavier Omar
- 10 p.m.: Goldlink
Saturday, June 30
- TBA
Sunday, July 1
- 4 p.m.: Roger Clyne and the Peacemakers
- 6 p.m.: Fastball
- 8 p.m.: Capital Cities
- 10 p.m.: Chromeo
Monday, July 2: Summerfest off day
Tuesday, July 3:
- 10 p.m.: Foster the People
Wednesday, July 4:
- 9:45 p.m.: Kesha
Thursday, July 5
- 10 p.m.: Machine Gun Kelly
Friday, July 6
- 8 p.m.: Judah and the Lion
- 10 p.m.: BØRNS
Saturday, July 7
- 4 p.m.: Howard Jones
- 10 p.m.: PHANTOGRAM
Sunday, July 8
- 10 p.m.m: Timeflies