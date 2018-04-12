Summerfest reveals Miller Lite Oasis headliners

Summerfest has unveiled the list of headlining artists for one of their longtime traditional grounds stages, the Miller Lite Oasis.

The list is as follows, and is subject to change:

Wednesday, June 27
- 8 p.m.: Party Favor
- 10 p.m.: Alesso

Thursday, June 28
- 4 p.m.: Crystal Method
- 8 p.m.: Medasin
- 10 p.m.: Marshmello

Friday, June 29
- 6:30 p.m. Knox Fortune
- 8 p.m.: Xavier Omar
- 10 p.m.: Goldlink

Saturday, June 30
- TBA

Sunday, July 1
- 4 p.m.: Roger Clyne and the Peacemakers
- 6 p.m.: Fastball
- 8 p.m.: Capital Cities
- 10 p.m.: Chromeo

Monday, July 2: Summerfest off day

Tuesday, July 3:
- 10 p.m.: Foster the People

Wednesday, July 4:
- 9:45 p.m.: Kesha

Thursday, July 5
- 10 p.m.: Machine Gun Kelly

Friday, July 6
- 8 p.m.: Judah and the Lion
- 10 p.m.: BØRNS

Saturday, July 7
- 4 p.m.: Howard Jones
- 10 p.m.: PHANTOGRAM

Sunday, July 8
- 10 p.m.m: Timeflies

