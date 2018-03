They lost the Brewers, but instead, they've gained the world's biggest gig.

Summerfest and Milwaukee-based Klement's Sausage have agreed to a long-term sponsorship package where Klement's becomes the official sausage of the 11-day music festival held every summer in Milwaukee.

This comes nearly two months after the Brewers announced an end to their partnership with Klement's.

