Huey Lewis and the News cancels Wisconsin State Fair show due to major medical issue

1:22 PM, Apr 13, 2018
NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 21: Musician Huey Lewis attends the Back to the Future reunion with fans in celebration of the Back to the Future 30th Anniversary Trilogy on Blu-ray and DVD on October 21, 2015 at AMC Loews Lincoln Square 13 in New York City. (Photo by Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images for Universal Pictures Home Entertainment)

Ilya S. Savenok
A potential disease in Huey Lewis' ear is leading to the cancellation of his Huey Lewis and the News show at Wisconsin State Fair on August 4.

The State Fair shared this news on social media.

The Fair says that people who bought tickets to the show with a credit card will receive an e-mail with refund details, while those who bought with cash or check must bring the original tickets with any order number or purchase information to the State Fair box office for a refund. Fans can go Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. to 7772 West Greenfield Avenue for that refund.

