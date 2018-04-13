Huey Lewis and the News cancels Wisconsin State Fair show due to major medical issue

A potential disease in Huey Lewis' ear is leading to the cancellation of his Huey Lewis and the News show at Wisconsin State Fair on August 4.

The State Fair shared this news on social media.

We regret to announce that, due to medical reasons, Huey Lewis and the News has cancelled all shows for 2018, including the band’s performance at the Wisconsin State Fair on August 4. For more information, please visit https://t.co/X2bivNZQlL. pic.twitter.com/SyZFIyGTtI — Wisconsin State Fair (@wistatefair) April 13, 2018

The Fair says that people who bought tickets to the show with a credit card will receive an e-mail with refund details, while those who bought with cash or check must bring the original tickets with any order number or purchase information to the State Fair box office for a refund. Fans can go Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. to 7772 West Greenfield Avenue for that refund.