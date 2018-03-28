Wisconsin State Fair selling discounted tickets Wednesday night

7:13 AM, Mar 28, 2018

The Wisconsin State Fair will be selling $6.00 admission tickets on their website from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Wednesday.

The Wisconsin State Fair offers endless family entertainment! The fair is located at the Wisconsin State Fair Park in West Allis and takes place from August 3rd to the 13th. 

"Wisconsin State Fair" Facebook

MILWAUKEE -- Looking to save some money at this year's state fair? 

The special deal is being offered to celebrate "National Something-On-A-Stick Day" and the upcoming State Fair.

According to the State Fair, this special deal offers nearly 60 percent -- or $8 savings -- off the gate admission price during State Fair.

There is a limit of 8 tickets per order, and tickets can be purchased online via print-at-home option or mail-order options. A $2.50 processing fee will apply to each order.

The 2018 Wisconsin State Fair will take place Thursday, Aug. 2 – Sunday, Aug. 12.

