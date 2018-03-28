Wisconsin State Fair selling discounted tickets Wednesday night

MILWAUKEE -- Looking to save some money at this year's state fair?

The Wisconsin State Fair will be selling $6.00 admission tickets on their website from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Wednesday.

The special deal is being offered to celebrate "National Something-On-A-Stick Day" and the upcoming State Fair.

According to the State Fair, this special deal offers nearly 60 percent -- or $8 savings -- off the gate admission price during State Fair.

There is a limit of 8 tickets per order, and tickets can be purchased online via print-at-home option or mail-order options. A $2.50 processing fee will apply to each order.

The 2018 Wisconsin State Fair will take place Thursday, Aug. 2 – Sunday, Aug. 12.