New to Netflix this month: April 2018
April is bringing a new slate of Netflix features to the streaming platform.
Netflix is rebooting the classic 1960s space sitcom "Lost in Space," thrusting the Robinson family into deep space and stranded light years away from their destination.
Former late-night TV host David Letterman also returns (to Netflix) with the next episode of "My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman," with guest Jay-Z.
For documentary fans, Netflix original "Mercury 13" profiles the 13 women who would have gone to space as some of NASA's first astronauts had the space agency not chosen only men until 1963.
Hit movies "Bad Boys," "Cabin Fever," and "Despicable Me 3" are also heading to the platform.
Fans of "Cool Runnings," "The Shawshank Redemption," and "Kung Fu Panda" are out of luck though. Those titles are on their way out.
Here's what's new and leaving Netflix in April:
April 1
- A Sort of Family
- Along Came Polly
- Bad Boys
- Battlefield Earth
- Beethoven’s Christmas Adventure
- Big Time
- Body of Lies
- Cabin Fever
- Cabin Fever 2: Spring Fever
- Cats & Dogs
- Cold Mountain
- Dare to Be Wild
- Deep Blue Sea
- Fish People
- Friday Night Lights
- Jackass 2.5
- Life Is Beautiful
- Looney Tunes: Back in Action
- Mortal Kombat
- Nancy Drew
- Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest
- Scarface
- Seven
- Sin City
- Speed Racer
- Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines
- The Duchess
- The Family Man
- The Flintstones
- The Flintstones in Viva Rock Vegas
- The Iron Giant
- The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale
- The Lost Boys
- The Queen of the Damned
- The Spy Next Door
- Wakfu: Season 3
April 2
- La Piloto: Season 1
April 3
- Fary Is the New Black
April 5
- Behind The Curtain: Todrick Hall
- Despicable Me 3
April 6
- 6 Balloons
- Amateur
- Fastest Car: Season 1
- Money Heist: Part 2
- My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman: JAY-Z
- Orbiter 9
- Ram Dass, Going Home
- Sun Dogs
- The 4th Company
- The Boss Baby: Back in Business: Season 1
- Todo lo que sería de Lucas Lauriente
- Troy: Fall of a City: Season 1
April 7
- 24 Hours to Live
April 9
- AMO: Season 1
April 10
- Greg Davies: You Magnificent Beast
April 12
- Pickpockets
April 13
- Chef’s Table: Pastry
- Come Sunday
- I Am Not An Easy Man
- Lost in Space: Season 1
- The Magic School Bus Rides Again: Season 2
April 15
- Lakeview Terrace
- Seven Pounds
April 17
- The Chalet: Season 1
- The Honeymoon Stand Up Special: Collection
April 18
- Friend Request
- Pelé
April 19
- Charité: Season 1
- Chasing The Dragon
April 20
- Aggretsuko: Season 1
- Dope: Season 2
- Dude
- Kodachrome
- Mercury 13
- Spy Kids: Mission Critical: Season 1
April 21
- The Letdown: Season 1
April 24
- Call the Midwife: Series 6: “Christmas Special 2017"
- Kevin James: Never Don’t Give Up
April 25
- Bill Nye: Science Guy
- Psychokinesis
April 27
- 3%: Season 2
- Bobby Kennedy for President
- Candy Jar
- Holy Goalie
- The Man Who Knew Infinity
- The New Legends of Monkey: Season 1
- The Week Of
Date TBD
- Jane The Virgin: Season 4
- Seth Rogen’s Hilarity for Charity
What's leaving Netflix in April 2018
April 1
- 30 Days of Night
- 88 Minutes
- Ace Ventura: Pet Detective
- Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls
- American Pie
- American Pie 2
- Apollo 13
- Batman
- Batman & Robin
- Batman Forever
- Batman Returns
- Caddyshack
- Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
- Cool Runnings
- Death Sentence
- Dolphin Tale
- Eagle vs. Shark
- John Mulaney: New in Town
- Never Let Me Go
- Set Up
- Small Soldiers
- The Dukes of Hazzard
- The Men Who Stare at Goats
- The Pursuit of Happyness
- The Shawshank Redemption
- The Whole Nine Yards
- Wild Wild West
April 3
- Starry Eyes
April 5
- The Hallow
- The Nightingale
April 12
- The Emperor’s New Clothes
April 15
- Happy Tree Friends
- Leap Year
April 16
- Son of God
April 17
- Z Storm
April 20
- The Exorcism of Molly Hartley
April 21
- The Prestige
April 22
- Exit Through the Gift Shop
April 26
- Kung Fu Panda 3
April 27
- Begin Again