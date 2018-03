Franklin teen Abby Martin finishes Top 3 on Food Network's 'Kids Baking Championship'

Last night was the season finale of Food Network's "Kids Baking Championship," and 13-year-old Abby Martin from Franklin was among the three finalists!

The final challenge was to create a birthday cake celebrating the 10th anniversary of the Food Network. While Abby's cake looked exciting and fun, the judges said the taste was a little too dry.

Unfortunately, Abby did not take the cake, which in this competition was $25,000. Abby says she's still proud of how her final creation turned out. Plus, she walked away with a few new friends from the show!

Even though the show is over, you can keep following Abby and her creations on Instagram.