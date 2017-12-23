Former Milwaukee teacher swaps classroom for comedy stage

A former Milwaukee Public Schools teacher's decision to follow her comedy dreams is paying off big time.

Kelly Kellz will be featured on it HBO’s All Def Comedy on Friday night, her biggest stage yet. It's an accomplishment she considers the last laugh on what's been a long and hard journey.

"This is just the beginning," Kellz said.

Kellz is grateful for her big break after performing at comedy clubs around the country for nine years and sharing the stage with comedy heavyweights such as Mike Epps, Katt Williams and Deray Davis.

All this after spending four years in an MPS classroom.

"I'm still teaching, I'm still giving back but the platform is bigger," Kellz said. "I absolutely miss my kids, I miss my students."

Those real-life experiences often end up in her standup act.

"I take everyday flaws and I just make it hilarious," Kellz said.

She's proud to be a role model for any kid or adult who still wants to follow their dream.

"This is where I come from, I maybe wherever, but Milwaukee is home, Milwaukee helped shape me to being the woman I am, the comedian," Kellz said.

"Stay true to your dreams, your dreams are going to come true as long as you keep chasing them."

Kellz is also currently filming a movie called Disconnection Notice, and has additional appearance scheduled on MTV and Comedy Central.

