ACM Awards: Follow who is winning big and taking home a trophy
Keep track of the latest wins from the 53rd annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas.
Song of the Year: "Tin Man" - Miranda Lambert
Lambert's reaction: "Thank you guys so much for sharing my broken heart with me"
PHOTOS: See red carpet arrivals from the 53rd annual Academy of Country Music Awards
Album of the Year: "From a Room: Volume 1" - Chris Stapleton
Stapleton's reaction: Stapleton couldn't attend the ACM Awards because he is with his wife in Nashville where the couple is expecting twins.
Vocal Group of the Year: Old Dominion
Old Dominion reaction: "There's a lot of people that make a lot of sacrifices in order for us to be where we are right now"
Previously announced awards:
Video of the Year: It Ain't My Fault - Brothers Osborne
Vocal Duo of the Year: Brothers Osborne
Songwriter of the Year: Rhett Akins
New Female Vocalist of the Year: Lauren Alaina
New Male Vocalist of the Year: Brett Young
Young's reaction: "I'm on cloud nine, I feel like I'm living my dream and I'm so fortunate"
New Vocal Duo of the Year: Midland
ALSO: Kenny Chesney performs new single "Get Along" on ACMs
