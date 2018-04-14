Carrie Underwood prepares for her first performance since nasty fall in Nashville

LAS VEGAS - Carrie Underwood recently shared a photo of herself on social media rehearsing to gear up for her performance at the Academy of Country Music Awards.

This will be her first performance since her nasty fall on the steps of her Nashville home in November.

Underwood will be belting out her brand new single "Cry Pretty" released on April 11th.

The return to the stage will be a big moment for one of the genre's leading female voices. She has stayed out of the public eye during much of her recovery.

She told fans late last year that she required 40-50 stitches after the injury.

Underwood is nominated for two ACM's this year: Female Vocalist of the Year and Vocal Event of the Year for her contributions to Keith Urban's "The Fighter".

The ACMs air Sunday night live from Las Vegas at 7 p.m. CT.