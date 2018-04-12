Steve Scaffidi's Salute to Service Month: Submit your nominee

Send us your recommendations today!

WTMJ Satff
3:49 PM, Apr 12, 2018
MILWAUKEE -- WTMJ Cares is looking for amazing stories of courage and bravery, and shining examples of going above and beyond the call of duty in our public safety community. 

Steve Scaffidi wants to recognize the best of the best when it comes to police officers, firefighters, emergency medical responders, local sheriffs and the Wisconsin State Patrol. 

Do YOU know someone who has saved a life, impacted the future of a young person or helped the community in an incredible way? 

Send us your recommendations and those outstanding individuals may be honored as part of Steve Scaffidi's "Salute to Service Month" on WTMJ.

Nominees should work or reside in southeast Wisconsin.

SUBMIT HERE

