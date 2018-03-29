Erik Bilstad

News anchor, Reporter, Executive Producer - News

Hometown - Menomonee Falls

On-air at WTMJ Since - 1999

Erik's radio career began in the mid-1990s working for the Des Moines Radio Group as a Disc Jockey and Promotions Assistant for KSTZ-FM, KLZR-FM, and KIOA-FM. It wasn't long before he was lured over to television news, working for KCCI/CBS News Channel 8 in Des Moines.

In the summer of 1999, Erik made his way to Milwaukee and back into radio, where he began his work at Newsradio 620 WTMJ. He currently spends his time on Wisconsin's Afternoon News with John Mercure.

Erik is a graduate of Drake University with a BA in Electronic Media. He and his wife and three children live in Menomonee Falls with their cat, Marley.