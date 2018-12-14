To participate in the Promotion, you must listen to Newsradio 620 WTMJ each day beginning on Monday December 17th, 2018 and ending on Friday December 21st, 2018 between the hours of 3p cst and 6p cst each day for the announcement of the cue to call. Upon hearing the cue to call, the designated number caller (as announced by the on-air personality prior to the cue to call) to get through to the GKB contest line at 414-799-1620 will win a pair of tickets to see Dane Cook live at the Riverside Theater upon confirmation of eligibility. At the time of their call, c allers will be required to provide all information requested including their full name, complete address (including zip code), day and evening phone numbers and date of birth in order to be eligible to win. In the event that the selected caller is disconnected or is found to be ineligible, the next eligible caller that successfully makes it through on the call-in line and completes their call will be a winner. There is no limit to the number of times a listener may attempt to call in to win, but a listener may be a winner only once. There will be up to a total of five winners selected on-air during the Promotion dates. GKB is not responsible for telephone service outages, delays, busy signals, equipment malfunctions or any other technological difficulties that may prevent an individual from completing his/her telephone call. Due to delays in the GKB online streaming of its broadcast signal, listeners to the online stream may not be able to participate in or may be disadvantaged in participating in on-air contests.