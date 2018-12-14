All Canada Show Giveaway during Sports Central: Rules
All Canada Show – On Air Giveaway
OFFICIAL RULES
NO PURCHASE OR PAYMENT OF ANY KIND IS NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE OR PAYMENT WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCE OF WINNING.
Overview:
Newsradio 620 WTMJ’s Sports Central with Greg Matzek will giveaway 4-packs of tickets to the All Canada Show which features multiple hunting and fishing tour expositions all in one place, The Milwaukee Sports Complex located in Franklin, Wisconsin. Starting Monday December 17th, 2018 and going through Friday December 21st, 2018, Greg Matzek will giveaway 4-packs of tickets each day to the show.
- HOW TO ENTER
- These rules govern the All Canada Show on-air giveaway promotion (the “Promotion”) being conducted by Newsradio 620 WTMJ 720 E. Capitol Dr. Milwaukee WI 53212 (“GKB”) beginning on Monday December 17th, 2018 at 6p cst and ending Friday December 21st, 2018 at 8p cst.
- To participate in the Promotion, you may enter via the following method(s):
- To participate in the Promotion, you must listen Newsradio 620 WTMJ each day beginning on Monday December 17th, 2018 and ending on Friday December 21st, 2018 between the hours of 6p cst and 8p cst each day for the announcement of the cue to call. Upon hearing the cue to call, the designated number caller (as announced by the on-air personality prior to the cue to call) to get through to the GKB contest line at 414-799-1620 will win a 4-pack of tickets to attend the All Canada Show at the Milwaukee Sports Complex upon confirmation of eligibility. At the time of their call, callers will be required to provide all information requested including their full name, complete address (including zip code), day and evening phone numbers and date of birth in order to be eligible to win. In the event that the selected caller is disconnected or is found to be ineligible, the next eligible caller that successfully makes it through on the call-in line and completes their call will be a winner. There is no limit to the number of times a listener may attempt to call in to win, but a listener may be a winner only once. There will be up to a total of five winners selected on-air during the Promotion dates. GKB is not responsible for telephone service outages, delays, busy signals, equipment malfunctions or any other technological difficulties that may prevent an individual from completing his/her telephone call. Due to delays in the GKB online streaming of its broadcast signal, listeners to the online stream may not be able to participate in or may be disadvantaged in participating in on-air contests.
- ELIGIBILITY RESTRICTIONS
- The Promotion is open to all persons who 18 years of age and who reside in Wisconsin. Employees of GKB, its subsidiary and affiliated entities, GKB’s advertising and promotional agencies, its participating sponsors, [other radio stations in the Milwaukee metropolitan area and the members of their immediate families (spouse, parents, siblings, or children) and/or households (whether related or not) are ineligible to participate or win. This Promotion is subject to all applicable federal, state and local laws and regulations and is void where prohibited.
- Listeners are eligible to win a prize in a Promotion conducted by GKB only once every thirty (30) days and only once every six (6) months if the prize is valued over $600. Only one (1) winner per household is permitted in any GKB promotion.
- The winner must provide valid government-issued photo identification and provide his or her complete address, date of birth and phone number to claim a prize.
- Entrants are required to provide truthful information and GKB will reject and delete any entry that it discovers to be false or fraudulent. GKB will disqualify any entry from individuals who do not meet the eligibility requirements.
- PRIZES
- 4-packs of tickets to the All Canada Show at the Milwaukee Sports Complex will be awarded in this Promotion. Each prize consists of the following:
The Approximate Retail Value (“ARV”) of the prize is $48.00. The winner will be solely responsible for all taxes and all other fees and expenses not specified herein associated with the receipt and use of the Prize. GKB accepts no responsibility for repairing any real or supposed damage to any prize
- All prizes or prize certificates may be picked up at the office of GKB at the address below. The winner will forfeit any prize or prize certificate not claimed within forty-five (45) days of winning. In the event that a prize or prize certificate is mailed to the winner, it will be with the prior written consent of the winner and therefore, winner assumes the risk of its loss. GKB is not responsible for the safe arrival of a prize or prize certificate.
-
There is no substitution, transfer or cash equivalent for prizes, except that GKB may, at its sole discretion, substitute prizes or cash of comparable value. The prizes are expressly limited to the item(s) listed above and unless otherwise expressly specified, do not include taxes, gratuities or any other expenses. Other restrictions may apply.
- WINNER SELECTION AND NOTIFICATION
- Decisions of GKB management with respect to the Promotion are final.
- Winners will be chosen Monday December 17th, 2018 through Friday December 21st, 2018 by cue to call during Sports Central between the hours of 6p cst and 8p cst.
- The final winner will be determined by Friday December 21st, 2018 at 8p cst.
- Odds of winning a Qualifying Prize depends upon the number and order of calls received.
- Qualifiers must listen to Newsradio 620 WTMJ: Sports Central to win. Qualifiers and the Grand Prize winner need not be present to win.
- The winner must execute and return any required affidavit of eligibility and/or liability/publicity release within ten (10) days of winning or prize will be forfeited and an alternate winner may be selected by random. If a potential winner cannot be contacted, fails to sign and return the required affidavit of eligibility and/or liability/publicity release within the required time period, or if a prize or prize notification is returned as undeliverable, the potential winner forfeits the prize.
- CONDITIONS
- Payments of all federal, state and local taxes are solely the responsibility of the winner. The winner will be required to complete and submit an IRS Form W-9 with the winner’s full Social Security Number or the equivalent for receipt of any prize valued at $600 or more or for any prizes awarded by GKB in a calendar year with an aggregate value of $600 or more. Failure to submit a complete W-9 or equivalent will result in forfeiture of the prize. Such winnings of $600 or more will be reported to the IRS.
- By participating in the Promotion, the winner agrees to have the winner’s name, voice and likeness used in any advertising or broadcasting material relating to the Promotion without additional financial or other compensation, and, where legal, to sign a publicity release confirming such consent prior to acceptance of the prize.
- Prior to awarding any prize(s) or prize certificate(s), GKB, in its sole discretion, may require Promotion winner(s) (and any travel companion(s) or guest(s)) to sign a liability release, agreeing to release and hold harmless GKB, its subsidiary and affiliated entities, their respective officers, shareholders, directors, employees, agents and representatives and all of their successors and assigns from and against any and all claims or liability arising directly or indirectly from the prize and participation in the Promotion.
- If for any reason this Promotion cannot be executed as planned, including, but not limited to, as a result of infection by computer virus, tampering, unauthorized intervention, fraud, technical failures, or any other causes beyond the control of GKB that corrupt or affect the security, administration, fairness, integrity or proper conduct of the Promotion, or if the Promotion is compromised or becomes technically corrupted in any way, electronically or otherwise, the Station reserves the right to cancel, terminate, suspend, or modify the Promotion. If the Promotion is terminated before the original end date, GKB reserves the right to select the winner(s) by random drawing from among all eligible non-suspect entries received as of the termination time/date or otherwise modify the procedure for selecting winner(s).
- GKB, in its sole discretion, reserves the right to disqualify any person tampering with the entry process or the operation of GKB’s website. Failure to comply with the rules of the Promotion may result in a contestant’s disqualification and/or forfeiture of any prize or prizes. If GKB makes a good faith determination that an entrant has cheated or committed fraudulent activity in connection with a Promotion, GKB reserves the right to disqualify that entrant from entering and/or winning future Promotions and to prosecute and seek damages to the fullest extent permitted by law.
- GKB reserves the right to make changes in the rules of the Promotion, including, without limitation, the substitution of a prize of equivalent value, which will become effective upon announcement. If due to circumstances beyond the control of GKB, any competition or prize-related event or travel is delayed, rescheduled, postponed or cancelled, GKB reserves the right, but not the obligation, to cancel, terminate, suspend, or modify the Promotion and shall not be required to award a substitute prize.
- GKB is not responsible for typographical or other errors in the printing, the offering or the administration of the Promotion or in the announcement of a prize.
- For a copy of these Official Rules, send a self-addressed stamped envelope for receipt by Friday December 21st, 2018 to All Canada Show On Air Giveaway – Official Rules,” Attn: Promotions, GKB 720 E. Capitol Dr. Milwaukee WI 53212. For the names of the prize winners send a self-addressed stamped envelope for receipt by February 21st, 2019 to the above address marked All Canada Show – Winner List.” The Official Rules and the Winner List (when completed) shall also be available during regular business hours at the main offices of GKB and may be posted online at www.wtmj.com
- Show times are subject to change based on breaking news and specialty content at the discretion of GKB. GKB has the right to not notify fans and to not update contest rules or the webpage when such situations occur.
- Administrator: GKB 720 E. Capitol Dr. Milwaukee WI 53212
- Sponsor: All Canada Show 6000 W. Ryan Rd. Franklin WI 53132