The past year will likely go down as Earth's hottest year on record, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, and that's the one weather event everyone around the world was able to experience.

Watch the video above for the rest of the weather events on this year's list, which touched every region of the United States and includes hurricanes, floods, wildfires, a blizzard, a few tornadoes and a whole lot of lightning.

Count yourself as one of the lucky ones if you managed to dodge everything on the list.

If you're interested in any of the weather videos inspired by 2016, check them out below.

When Hurricane Matthew and Hurricane Nicole bumped into one another:



A number of wildfires made headlines this year, but how do they come up with those names?



It was hot. For everyone. Including these dogs:



The iPhone 7 came out with a lightning-related commercial the same year lightning was the deadliest it's been in almost a decade:

