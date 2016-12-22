2017 WTMJ.com Preps Live basketball schedule

WTMJ Radio’s “Preps Live” will once again broadcast high school basketball in 2017!

The award winning program brings live High School football and basketball play-by-play to wtmj.com and the WTMJ Radio app . “Preps Live” is scheduled to call five weekends of regular season games in January and February, along with selected WIAA postseason games.

Preps Live features professional broadcasters including Matt Menzl who has been the preeminent voice of amateur athletics in Wisconsin for the past decade. Preps Live was named best “Play-by-Play” by the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association in 2014.

The following is the 2016 Preps Live basketball schedule (games will air on the Preps Live channel unless noted; all broadcast times listed start 15 minutes before tipoff, all games, dates and times subject to change)

Regular season:

Friday: January 13: Brookfield East at Brookfield Central, 7:15 p.m.

Friday: January 27: Pewaukee at Whitnall, 7:15 p.m.



Friday, February 3: Arrowhead at Mukwonago, 7:15 p.m.

Friday, February 10: Cedarburg at Germantown, 7:15 p.m.

Friday, February 17: New Berlin West at Eisenhower, 7:15 p.m.

Postseason: To be announced