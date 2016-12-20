Wayne Larrivee's Week 16 NFL Power Poll: Packers drop, but still in good position

At this time of year, I wear out my ESPN playoff calculator app running the different post season scenarios as we head into the final weeks of the NFL regular season.

The Packers are down to two left on the table which Aaron Rodgers predicted the Packers would run after four straight losses gutted their regular season.

Actually, the Packers are in a better position than they were six seasons ago.

Win two games and they are in the playoffs, but unlike 2010 if they win those two games they win the NFC North and get a home playoff game. Back in 2010 the Bears had already clinched the division title at this time.

As for Wild Card possibilities, that route is a bit foggy for Green Bay. but the 7-6-1 Washington Redskins slip at home to Carolina Monday certainly helps. Right now the Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers are tied at 8-6 for the final two NFC playoff spots.

Of the three teams Green Bay would be primarily competing against for a Wild Card ticket, their losses to Atlanta (if they stumble from leading the NFC South as they do now) and Washington this season mean the Packers would lose the tie breaker against both teams. As for Tampa Bay, that could come down to strength of schedule, and now you are getting into the kind of math that is beyond my degree.

(Editor's note: We've done the math.

In the NFC, Dallas and Seattle have clinched playoff spots. The Seahawks win the NFC West and no one else in that division is alive in the postseason chase.

The Cowboys are two games ahead of the Giants with two games to go, but the Cowboys lose the tiebreaker because they lost twice to the Giants this season.

Washington is on the outside looking in at the moment, but that tie could help them in a tiebreaker situation. The Redskins are at Chicago this week (on a very short week, Monday night to Saturday) and finish with the 10-4 New York Giants at home in week 17.

In the North, we know about the Packers who are in control of their destiny. So is front-running 9-5 Detroit. The Vikings, at 7-7, relinquished control with their horrible 34-6 loss at home to the Indianapolis Colts.

Detroit’s remaining opponents (at Dallas, Green Bay) are 20-8. If the Lions hold on to win the division, they will have earned it.

The Packers opponents (Vikings, at Lions) are 16-12. If they run the table, it would be an incredible turnaround from 4-6.

The record of the Vikings' remaining opponents (at Green Bay, home to Chicago) is just 11-17. No question the Vikings are capable of running that little table, but they would need help to make the playoffs.

Atlanta leads the NFC South at the moment with a 9-5 record. The Falcons have games at Carolina and at home to New Orleans remaining.

The Buccaneers are at New Orleans and then home to finish with Carolina. Division and rivalry games rarely go the way you expect, so there is much to be hashed out in the South.

Suffice it to say, this is a great time of year with so much at stake in the playoff chase.

Here is this week’s Power Poll:

1. New England Patriots (last week: 1) - Impressive revenge win in Denver.

2. Dallas Cowboys (last week: 3) - Back, or is it Dak, on track.

3. Seattle Seahawks (last week: 6) - Clinched the NFC West again.

4. Pittsburgh Steelers (last week: 5) - Starting to look like the Steelers of old.

5. Kansas City Chiefs (last week: 2) - Home loss to an emerging Tennessee team quells Super Bowl talk in KC.

6. New York Giants (last week: 9) - Did the Packers a favor by ending the Lions win streak.

7. Oakland Raiders (last week: 7) - Only an old AFC guy could know how tough a series Raiders/Chargers, is so that win at San Diego Sunday was a good one!

8. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (last week: 8) - Even in a loss at Dallas, this young club impressed!

9. Detroit Lions (last week: 4) - Finally lost one and let the Packers back into the NFC North Title race.

10. Atlanta Falcons (last week: 13) - Fattening up on the dredges of the NFC West.

11. Tennessee Titans (last week: 14) - Emerging with back-to-back wins over Denver and at Kansas City.

12. Green Bay Packers (last week: 11) - Run the table and they are in - NO MATTER WHAT! Just two remain on that table.

13. Houston Texans (last week: 15) - Who says you HAVE to play the $72 million dollar quarterback when you have a Tom Savage on the roster?

14. Denver Broncos (last week: 10) - Should trade for Romo NOW!

15. Miami Dolphins (last week: 17) - Second to the Pats in the AFC East, right in the thick of things in the playoff race.

16. Washington Redskins (last week: 12) - Slip-up at home to the Panthers puts them behind the eight ball in the Wild Card race.

17. Indianapolis Colts (last week: 20) - They did what to the Vikings in Minnesota?

18. Baltimore Ravens (last week: 18) - Pulled one out over the Eagles to stay within shouting distance of the Steelers.

19. Minnesota Vikings (last week: 16) - Blown out at home by Indy---by Indy!!

20. New Orleans Saints (last week: 25) - Beat the Cardinals the only way they know how to - in a shootout.

21. Buffalo Bills (last week: 21) - A 33-13 victory over the lowly Browns will not be a stay of execution for head coach Rex Ryan.

22. Carolina Panthers (last week: 22) - The Grinch that stole Washington’s Christmas playoff present.

23. Arizona Cardinals (last week: 19) - What happened to that devastating defense of a season ago?

24. Chicago Bears (last week: 26) - Best 3-11 team in the NFL. Of course they are the only 3-11 team in the NFL.

25. Cincinnati Bengals (last week: 23) - All hope extinguished by the ‘Stillers.

26. Philadelphia Eagles (last week: 24) - At one point they were 3-0, then 5-5 and now 5-9. I spot a trend here.

27. San Diego Chargers (last week: 22) - A season of injury misery catching up to Phil Rivers and company.

28. Los Angeles Rams (last week: 28) - Coaching change failed to inspire.

29. New York Jets (last week: 29) - Would like to play San Francisco or Cleveland every week.

30. Jacksonville Jaguars (last week: 30) - Can’t believe they let fired coach Gus Bradley on the charter back to Jacksonville — AWKWARD!

31. San Francisco 49ers (last week: 31) - Amazing how quickly they have fallen.

32. Cleveland Browns (last week: 32) - The most consistent team in the NFL.