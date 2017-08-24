Vikings troll Packers, Aaron Rodgers by extending invite to Olivia Munn
The Minnesota Vikings got a shot in at Aaron Rodgers and the Packers Wednesday after comedian Nick Swardson tweeted a photo with Rodger’s ex-girlfriend Olivia Munn.
Swardson tweeted a picture of him and Munn, suggesting he's recruited the movie star to Minnesota's side.
Football is right around the corner. I drafted Olivia. @oliviamunn #SKOL #MN4Life pic.twitter.com/8zO1l8tUCc— Nick Swardson (@NickSwardson) August 23, 2017
The Vikings doubled down, taking a jab at #12 and extending an open invitation to Munn to visit their billion dollar pyramid.
There's always a seat open for you at our stadium, @NickSwardson and @OliviaMunn.— Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) August 23, 2017
Or should we say, Skolivia? https://t.co/rmXtntFEw1
Meanwhile, the Packers seem to be focusing on what matters.
Preparing for the Broncos.— Green Bay Packers (@packers) August 23, 2017
📸: https://t.co/q5MqsjFDep #PackersCamp pic.twitter.com/tKc2iIZ3bU