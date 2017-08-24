Vikings troll Packers, Aaron Rodgers by extending invite to Olivia Munn

Marty Hobe
7:03 PM, Aug 23, 2017
The Minnesota Vikings got a shot in at Aaron Rodgers and the Packers Wednesday after comedian Nick Swardson tweeted a photo with Rodger’s ex-girlfriend Olivia Munn.

Swardson tweeted a picture of him and Munn, suggesting he's recruited the movie star to Minnesota's side.

The Vikings doubled down, taking a jab at #12 and extending an open invitation to Munn to visit their billion dollar pyramid.

Meanwhile, the Packers seem to be focusing on what matters.

 

