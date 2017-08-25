VIDEO: Painful Packers cutdowns to come

The roster cuts the Packers must make by September 2nd will certainly hurt the 37 men who will have their NFL dream deferred, but GM Ted Thompson describes how it's not easy for him and Coach Mike McCarthy to make and communicate their decisions.

Plus, a legendary Packers lineman from the Lombardi era is one step closer to long-deferred immortaility in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

