Packers' Ice Bowl TV broadcast video exists!

For decades, no one had thought it existed: The TV video of the quarterback sneak by Bart Starr that climaxed the Ice Bowl, the legendary 1967 NFL Championship Game between the Green Bay Packers and Dallas Cowboys.

It was thought to have been buried in the netherworld, lost, never to be viewed again.

However, it has come to life - as it was part of a 1986 feature on Jerry Kramer, the guard whose incredibly quick charge into Cowboys lineman Jethro Pugh started a double-team block that sent Bart Starr into the end zone.

That block also sent the Packers into uncharted territory: the only franchise in the NFL's modern, or any other, era to win three consecutive NFL championships.

CBS-TV aired the game on December 31, 1967 - 50 years ago this New Year's Eve. Jack Buck did the play-by-play with analyst Frank Gifford.

