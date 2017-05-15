Packers were must-see TV nationally in 2016

Jay Sorgi
5:47 PM, May 15, 2017
CHICAGO, IL - DECEMBER 18: Quarterback Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers walks off the field after the Packers win at Soldier Field on December 18, 2016 in Chicago, Illinois. The Green Bay Packers defeated the Chicago Bears 30-27. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

Joe Robbins
GREEN BAY, WI - DECEMBER 24: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers rushes for a touchdown during the second quarter of a game of a game against the Minnesota Vikings at Lambeau Field on December 24, 2016 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Stacy Revere
GREEN BAY, WI - DECEMBER 24: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers leaves the field following a victory over the Minnesota Vikings at Lambeau Field on December 24, 2016 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Green Bay defeated the Vikings 38-25. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Stacy Revere
An advertising publication says that the Green Bay Packers provided America with more than 10 percent of its top 50 TV shows last year.

Adage.com shared Nielsen ratings of the top 50 U.S. TV broadcasts in 2016.

Among them were six Green Bay Packers games:
- 6th - January 2016: 2015 NFC Wild Card game at Washington (FOX)
- 15th - January 2016: 2015 NFC Divisional Playoff at Arizona (NBC)
- 24th - October 2016: vs. Dallas (FOX)
- 35th - December 2016: vs. Seattle (FOX)
- 41st - January 2016: 2015 Week 17 vs. Minnesota (NBC)
- 49th - September 2016: at Minnesota (NBC)

