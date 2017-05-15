Packers were must-see TV nationally in 2016

An advertising publication says that the Green Bay Packers provided America with more than 10 percent of its top 50 TV shows last year.

Adage.com shared Nielsen ratings of the top 50 U.S. TV broadcasts in 2016.

Among them were six Green Bay Packers games:

- 6th - January 2016: 2015 NFC Wild Card game at Washington (FOX)

- 15th - January 2016: 2015 NFC Divisional Playoff at Arizona (NBC)

- 24th - October 2016: vs. Dallas (FOX)

- 35th - December 2016: vs. Seattle (FOX)

- 41st - January 2016: 2015 Week 17 vs. Minnesota (NBC)

- 49th - September 2016: at Minnesota (NBC)

In 2017, 620 WTMJ is your Packers flagship station on radio for the 89th consecutive year.