Packers Wednesday Practice Report: Minnesota's Peterson still wants to play

Doug Russell
4:27 PM, Dec 21, 2016
5:42 PM, Dec 21, 2016

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - DECEMBER 18: Adrian Peterson #28 of the Minnesota Vikings on field after the game against the Indianapolis Colts on December 18, 2016 at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Colts defeated the Vikings 34-6. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)

Hannah Foslien
MINNEAPOLIS, MN - DECEMBER 18: Adrian Peterson #28 of the Minnesota Vikings runs on field during pregame introductions before playing the Indianapolis Colts on December 18, 2016 at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Adam Bettcher/Getty Images)

Adam Bettcher
MINNEAPOLIS, MN - DECEMBER 18: Adrian Peterson #28 of the Minnesota Vikings carries the ball in the first quarter of the game against the Indianapolis Colts on December 18, 2016 at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)

Hannah Foslien
MINNEAPOLIS, MN - SEPTEMBER 18: Quarterback Sam Bradford #8 of the Minnesota Vikings and quarterback Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers shake hands after the game on September 18, 2016 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Jamie Squire
The Packers held a late-afternoon workout inside the don Hutson Center on Wednesday, as they continue their short-week preparations for Saturday afternoon’s game against NFC North foe Minnesota.

And while Pro Bowl quarterback Aaron Rodgers was a welcome sight pack on the practice field, teammates Jayrone Elliot (hand) and running back James Starks (concussion) were the only players held out of practice entirely.

Elliot wore a large cast on his left hand, as did Nick Perry, who was a limited participant.  Defensive end Mike Daniels wore a smaller cast on his right hand.

In Minnesota, running back Adrian Peterson reiterated that he wants to play on Saturday, despite not practicing n Wednesday. Peterson admitted he was “nicked up” after carrying the ball six times for 22 yards this past Sunday against Indianapolis.

Earlier in the day, Packers coach Mike McCarthy said it was” about time” that guard T.J. Lang was elected to the Pro Bowl for the first time in his eight year career.

“I think we all felt that way for T.J. I know the general excitement for T.J. and (safety) Ha Ha (Clinton Dix, also elected to his first Pro Bowl),” McCarthy said during his morning news conference. “I think it says a lot about those two men in our locker room, Aaron (Rodgers, also named to the Pro Bowl)’s excitement for those two guys.

“You like to see guys be rewarded and recognized for their seasons.”

Read the full practice injury report below:

