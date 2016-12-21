Packers seek shovelers at Lambeau Field Thursday morning

WTMJ sister station TODAY'S TMJ4
10:03 AM, Dec 21, 2016
1:01 PM, Dec 21, 2016

Dec 11, 2016; Green Bay, WI, USA; Fans wait for the start of the game between the Green Bay Packers and Seattle Seahawks after a snowstorm at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

Benny Sieu
Dec 11, 2016; Green Bay, WI, USA; Fans play in the snow before game between the Green Bay Packers and Seattle Seahawks at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

Benny Sieu
Dec 11, 2016; Green Bay, WI, USA; General view of Lambeau Field prior to the game between the Seattle Seahawks and Green Bay Packers. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Jeff Hanisch
GREEN BAY, WI - DECEMBER 11: A general view of Lambeau Field prior to a game between the Green Bay Packers and the Seattle Seahawks on December 11, 2016 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Stacy Revere
GREEN BAY, WI - DECEMBER 11: A general view of Lambeau Field prior to a game between the Green Bay Packers and the Seattle Seahawks on December 11, 2016 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Stacy Revere
Dylan Buell
With the significant snowfall accumulation in the last two weeks, Lambeau Field will be in need of snow removal Thursday morning, Dec. 22, in advance of Saturday’s game between the Packers and the Vikings.

To get the stadium ready for the game, the Packers are inviting spirited, hearty shovelers – as many as 650 – to brave the elements and assist with the process.

Those interested are asked to report to the Mills Fleet Farm Gate on Lambeau Field’s west side, beginning at 8 a.m. on Thursday, and continuing through the day as needed.

Shovelers need to be at least 18 years old and will receive $10 per hour, with payment to be made immediately upon completion of their work. The Packers will provide shovels to all who come to help.

