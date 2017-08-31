Click here to listen live to Packers Gameday on your desktop computer, also listen on 620 WTMJ. Follow our live Second Screen digital coverage below starting later this afternoon. Join us for our Facebook Live Second Screen halftime chat and get Greg Matzek's thoughts after the game on Packers OT by listening here (desktop). Click here for weather conditions.

Today may bring the most important football game of many of the Green Bay Packers' lives.

Often, the last preseason game of 2017 is viewed as something to not pay attention to if you want to get a clue how good your team will be.

Instead, pay attention to the stories of the men who are fighting for their football dream.

Of the 90-or-so men currently on the Packers roster, only 53 of them will be Green Bay Packers by Saturday night.

That means more than 30 of them will discover in the next 48 hours or so that they will have lost their dram of playing for the Packers.

For some of them, it means a dream deferred. For some of them, their football dream dies.

This means a night of intense football desperation, and possibly some incredible efforts. It may not be Aaron Rodgers and the other starters playing a ton of time, but it's football players who are giving their all for their ultimate dream to continue.

That's as compelling of a reason as any to pay attention to tonight's game.