Packers Second Screen: Packers at Broncos in preseason game three

Pregame updates

Preview:

Today is a Packers Gameday. It's the third preseason game, and the Packers are in Denver facing the Broncos.

Green Bay comes off two preaseason wins so far - of course, don't judge a team's regular season hopes by games that don't count in the standings, but it's at least a hopeful sign.

Normally, quarterback Aaron Rodgers plays sparingly in the preseason. He's already played one series in Washington, and if he plays at all in the remainder of the August games, it would be tonight.

You won't see tackle Bryan Bulaga tonight. He's recovering from an ankle ailment from earlier this week in practice.

Defensive end Dean Lowry is also among about a dozen other injured Packers. He's not expected to take the field, but starting running back Ty Montgomery should play.