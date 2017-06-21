Packers lineman Letroy Guion charged with drunk driving in Hawaii

Jay Sorgi
3:57 PM, Jun 21, 2017
4:34 PM, Jun 21, 2017

GREEN BAY, WI - SEPTEMBER 14: Nose tackle Letroy Guion #98 of the Green Bay Packers on the sidelines during the NFL game against the New York Jets at Lambeau Field on September 14, 2014 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The Packers defeated the Jets 31-24. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Christian Petersen
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

CHICAGO, IL - DECEMBER 18: Letroy Guion #98 of the Green Bay Packers reacts after the Green Bay Packers win the game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on December 18, 2016 in Chicago, Illinois. The Green Bay Packers defeated the Chicago Bears 30-27. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

Joe Robbins
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More legal trouble is brewing for Packers defensive lineman Letroy Guion.

KHON-TV in Honolulu reports that Guion faces charges of driving while intoxicated early Wednesday morning in Waikiki.

The station says that police pulled Guion over at about 4 a.m. Hawaii time, and conducted a breathalyzer test which he failed.

Two years ago, police arrested Guion for marijuana and firearms, and the NFL suspended him for four games for PED's. 

He signed a long-term deal with Green Bay in 2016.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top