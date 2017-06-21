Packers lineman Letroy Guion charged with drunk driving in Hawaii

More legal trouble is brewing for Packers defensive lineman Letroy Guion.

KHON-TV in Honolulu reports that Guion faces charges of driving while intoxicated early Wednesday morning in Waikiki.

The station says that police pulled Guion over at about 4 a.m. Hawaii time, and conducted a breathalyzer test which he failed.

Two years ago, police arrested Guion for marijuana and firearms, and the NFL suspended him for four games for PED's.

He signed a long-term deal with Green Bay in 2016.