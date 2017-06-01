Packers release punter Jacob Schum

11:03 AM, Jun 1, 2017
CHICAGO, IL - DECEMBER 18: Jacob Schum #10 of the Green Bay Packers (left) reacts after the Green Bay Packers beat the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on December 18, 2016 in Chicago, Illinois. The Green Bay Packers defeated the Chicago Bears 30-27.

GREEN BAY, WI - NOVEMBER 06: Jacob Schum #10 and Mason Crosby #2 of the Green Bay Packers slap hands after Crosby kicked a field goal in the first quarter against the Indianapolis Colts at Lambeau Field on November 6, 2016 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

The Green Bay Packers are cutting the punter they signed last season and had agreed to a new deal with.

The Packers announced Thursday morning they cut Jacob Schum, while also announcing the signing of fourth-round pick Jamaal Williams and undrafted free agent wide receiver Corey Pearson.

The Packers said in March they had re-signed Schum.

Schum punted in all 16 games last year, with a 43.2 average per punt. His net was a 39.1 yards per punt with 19 punts going inside the 20.

Schum replaced Tim Masthay, who did the job for the Packers for six years.

