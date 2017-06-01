Packers release punter Jacob Schum

The Green Bay Packers are cutting the punter they signed last season and had agreed to a new deal with.

The Packers announced Thursday morning they cut Jacob Schum, while also announcing the signing of fourth-round pick Jamaal Williams and undrafted free agent wide receiver Corey Pearson.

The Packers said in March they had re-signed Schum.

Schum punted in all 16 games last year, with a 43.2 average per punt. His net was a 39.1 yards per punt with 19 punts going inside the 20.

Schum replaced Tim Masthay, who did the job for the Packers for six years.