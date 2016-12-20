Greg's notes from Mike McCarthy's Tuesday Packers press conference

1
The Packers (8-6) enter week 16 of the NFL season with a clear path to the playoffs: Beat the Vikings on Christmas Eve, and beat the Lions on New Year's Day, and the Packers will win the NFC north division and host a playoff game at Lambeau Field.
Given the Packers play the Vikings on Saturday, Tuesday (12/20) is, in effect, a Wednesday at 1265. Mike McCarthy addressed the media prior to Tuesday's walk-through.