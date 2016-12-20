Greg's notes from Mike McCarthy's Tuesday Packers press conference

Greg Matzek's blog

Greg Matzek
11:31 AM, Dec 20, 2016
11:53 AM, Dec 20, 2016
TODAY'S TMJ4
Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

The Packers (8-6) enter week 16 of the NFL season with a clear path to the playoffs: Beat the Vikings on Christmas Eve, and beat the Lions on New Year's Day, and the Packers will win the NFC north division and host a playoff game at Lambeau Field. 

Given the Packers play the Vikings on Saturday, Tuesday (12/20) is, in effect, a Wednesday at 1265. Mike McCarthy addressed the media prior to Tuesday's walk-through. 

  • Clay Matthews is an asset on the field. He's improving. Appreciate his willingness to play through injury. 
  • Nick Perry is also improving. Tough to do an injury report on Tuesday. Long report. 
  • Both the Vikings and Packers are very different than in week 2. Both teams have battled through injuries...offensive coordinator has changed...still doing good things. 
  • Fastest way to the endzone is through the middle of the field. The bigger the body running through the middle of the field, the better. Jared Cook has been a tremendous asset to the team this season. 
  • Aaron Rodgers has lots of confidence in Davante Adams. Has had a great year. Drops against the Bears were unfortunate, but there is no loss of confidence. 
  • As it pertains to the RB group: You have to tailor plays to the players. Ty Montgomery is different than Eddie Lacy. Also have to pay attention to what the defense is doing. All backs (in current system) are different.
  • Adrian Peterson didn't play much last week (in loss to Indianapolis), but he's still Adrian Peterson. Is a focal point of game planning.
  • Ty Montgomery and Christine Michael compliment each other well. Ty broke 12 tackles versus the Bears. Michael adds different dimension and is improving week after week. Ty has made himself a three-down back. Very important because it stresses the defense and reduces tendencies. He's a multi-threat player.
  • Not worried about Randall Cobb's lack of targets last week.
  • Plan for the team this week is for a low workload. Been a long time since last extended break. Gotta make sure guys are healthy. Practice week will be adjusted accordingly.
  • Always exciting to share Pro Bowl news to players...always proud of players who's achievements are recognized.  

Copyright 2015 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top