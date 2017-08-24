Former Packers running back Ahman Green pleads not guilty to child abuse

10:28 AM, Aug 24, 2017
2 hours ago

GREEN BAY, WI - NOVEMBER 14: Ahman Green #30 of the Green Bay Packers runs as Willie Offord #24 of the Minnesota Vikings is blocked by Robert Ferguson #89 of the Green Bay Packers during a game at Lambeau Field on November 14, 2004 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

Jonathan Daniel
Image copyright 2017 Getty Images.

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) -- Former Green Bay Packers running back Ahman Green has pleaded not guilty to child abuse charges.

The 40-year-old Green is accused of striking his teenage daughter in the head in a dispute over household chores in June at his Green Bay area home.

He entered his not guilty plea Thursday in Brown County Circuit Court. A trial date was not immediately scheduled.

Green is the Packers' all-time leading rusher and was a four-time NFL Pro Bowl pick.

