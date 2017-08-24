Former Packers running back Ahman Green pleads not guilty to child abuse

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) -- Former Green Bay Packers running back Ahman Green has pleaded not guilty to child abuse charges.

The 40-year-old Green is accused of striking his teenage daughter in the head in a dispute over household chores in June at his Green Bay area home.

He entered his not guilty plea Thursday in Brown County Circuit Court. A trial date was not immediately scheduled.

Green is the Packers' all-time leading rusher and was a four-time NFL Pro Bowl pick.