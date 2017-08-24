Former Packers defensive tackle Johnny Jolly arrested on drug charges near a school

A former Green Bay Packers lineman has been arrested on a drug charge near a school, but a lawyer says in a report says the pills he was caught with belong to a sick grandmother.

Police tell the Houston Chronicle that Johnny Jolly faces charges after being caught with at least 28 grams of hydrocodone.

"He has - and he told the police - a very ill grandmother and the medication was his grandmother's medication," attorney Carl Moore told the Chronicle.

The arrest happened near a school, leading to a felony charge of possession with intent to deliver.

Jolly was suspended in 2010 and was arrested three times for drug crimes, with a prison sentence before early supervision release.