Follow the Packers for 2017!

Wisconsin's Morning News

11:40 AM, Aug 28, 2017
40 mins ago

GREEN BAY, WI - NOVEMBER 15: A general view of the NFL game between the Green Bay Packers and the Detroit Lions in the second quarter at Lambeau Field on November 15, 2015 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The Detroit Lions defeat the Green Bay Packers 18 to 16. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

Joe Robbins
Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

GREEN BAY, WI - OCTOBER 11: A general view of Lambeau Field during the game between the Green Bay Packers and the St. Louis Rams in the fourth quarter on October 11, 2015 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Kena Krutsinger/Getty Images)

Kena Krutsinger
Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

GREEN BAY, WI - SEPTEMBER 20: General view as the national anthem is peformed before the NFL game between the Green Bay Packers and the Seattle Seahawks at Lambeau Field on September 20, 2015 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The Packers defeated the Seahawks 27-17. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Christian Petersen
Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Only WTMJ, your Packers flagship, can give you a once in a lifetime trip to Follow the Packers home and away!

Every weekday at 7:10 a.m., listen to "Wisconsin's Morning News with Gene Mueller" for your chance to qualify for each week's Follow the Packers trip - tickets, transportation and hotel to that week's Packers game,whether it's at Lambeau Field or on the road. Follow the Packers is made possible by our partners West Bend - The Silver Lining.

We'll draw a Grand Prize winner the weekday before the Packers play. If you win, you'll be off a great adventure to Follow the Packers wherever they are playing!

We're giving away trips to every game that includes all the games at Lambeau and some great road game destinations:

- Sept. 10: Atlanta
- Oct. 8: Dallas
- Oct. 15: Minnesota
- Nov. 12: Chicago
- Nov. 26: Pittsburgh
- Dec. 10: Cleveland
- Dec. 17: Carolina
- Dec. 31: Detroit

Tune in to Wisconsin's Morning News to win.

Follow the Packers is brought to you by West Bend - The Silver Lining.

Copyright 2015 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top