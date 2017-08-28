Follow the Packers for 2017!

Only WTMJ, your Packers flagship, can give you a once in a lifetime trip to Follow the Packers home and away!

Every weekday at 7:10 a.m., listen to "Wisconsin's Morning News with Gene Mueller" for your chance to qualify for each week's Follow the Packers trip - tickets, transportation and hotel to that week's Packers game,whether it's at Lambeau Field or on the road. Follow the Packers is made possible by our partners West Bend - The Silver Lining.

We'll draw a Grand Prize winner the weekday before the Packers play. If you win, you'll be off a great adventure to Follow the Packers wherever they are playing!

We're giving away trips to every game that includes all the games at Lambeau and some great road game destinations:

- Sept. 10: Atlanta

- Oct. 8: Dallas

- Oct. 15: Minnesota

- Nov. 12: Chicago

- Nov. 26: Pittsburgh

- Dec. 10: Cleveland

- Dec. 17: Carolina

- Dec. 31: Detroit

Tune in to Wisconsin's Morning News to win.

Follow the Packers is brought to you by West Bend - The Silver Lining.