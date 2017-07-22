Brett Favre's Steakhouse is changing its name

GREEN BAY, Wis. -- Brett Favre left Titletown many years ago, but now his name will be leaving a Green Bay restaurant popular with Packers fans.

Brett Favre's Steakhouse announced Friday it's changing its name. It will now be called Hall of Fame Chophouse.

The change will take effect July 26 at 7:30 a.m., with a ribbon cutting ceremony at 11:30 a.m.

The new name is designed to reflect the Packers' legacy and honor every Packer in the Pro Football and Green Bay Packers Hall of Fame.

“The ownership team agreed that the restaurant’s name should celebrate all of the Packer greats – including those from the Lambeau and Lombardi eras, along with Brett and his Super Bowl champion teammates who dominated the post season for so many years," said restaurant co-owner Joe Buonavolanto. "We will also honor the current roster and future Packer Hall-of-Famers.”

Hall of Fame Chophouse will feature an updated menu that includes prime steaks and a greater variety of seafood selections. New menu options include:

Double bone duroc pork chop

Porcini dusted barramundi

Pesto crusted swordfish

Shrimp scampi

There have also been interior enhancements as well, the restaurant said. The venue will continue its home game tailgate tradition.

Hall of Fame Chophouse will be open Monday-Saturday from 4 p.m.-10 p.m., with the bar opening at 3:30 p.m. Sunday hours are 3 p.m.-9 p.m.